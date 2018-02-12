EU official says migrant ghettos will become ‘a nuclear bomb in the future’

Top EU official Corina Cretu says it is very important to stop migrant segregation in several European ghettos.

“If we allow ghettos or segregation of migrants, this will become a nuclear bomb in the future”, Cretu said. The European Commissioner wants to spend millions of the EU’s cohesion policy budget to boost social integration.

Cretu spoke at the Thomson Reuters Foundation this week at the World Urban Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She said social integration will be crucial in the years to come.

She also talked about eastern Europe and said the cohesion policies biggest achievements have been made in traditional infrastructure, while basic needs have been neglected in many parts the region.

Cretu added: “We have still people who are dying because of the quality of water, because the networks were built 40-50 years ago.”