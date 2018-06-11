EU Official Tweets Photo Claiming Putin Has Dirt on Trump

A European Union official tweeted a now-historic photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel staring down President Trump at G7, joking that she’s trying to help Trump who’s been “compromised” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Just tell us what Vladimir has on you. Maybe we can help,” former Belgium prime minister Guy Verhofstaft tweeted Sunday.

Verhofstaft was referring to the phony Russian investigation which has not found evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, but that didn’t stop him from suggesting that a sitting U.S. president is compromised by a foreign government.

“Just tell us what Vladimir has on you. Maybe we can help.” pic.twitter.com/DLc7YJFXqT — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) June 10, 2018

The tweet is ironic given Verhofstaft works for an unelected bureaucracy that dictates the policies of sovereign European nations.

His joke comes after Trump totally upended the G7 Summit in Canada over the weekend, vowing to negotiate “reciprocal” trade deals that won’t rip off the American worker and farmer.

Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Trump even criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his “meek and mild” negotiating, saying tariffs imposed on Canada were retaliatory measures to its tariffs on American dairy products.