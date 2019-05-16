EU ON BRINK: Majority of voters believe Brussels will COLLAPSE as countries go to war

EU disintegration is a “realistic possibility” in the next 10 to 20 years, according to a majority of voters. European voters even fear that a war could break out between EU member states in the coming decades. The shock declaration follows the release of internal European Parliament research that claimed support for the EU was recorded at record highs.

According to the survey, commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, voters in France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Poland, Greece, The Netherlands and the Czech Republic believe next week’s European elections could be the last.

The research, conducted by YouGov, with 46,000 interviews across 14 countries, which make up 80 percent of European Parliament seats, show only Sweden (44 percent), Denmark (41 percent) and Spain (40 percent) as not having a majority fearful for the EU’s future.

The worrying results, released seven days ahead of the European elections, shows Slovakia (66 percent), France (58 percent) and Romania (58 percent) as the most concerned EU member states.

Read more



Mike Adams joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how law enforcement is now working with Bayer to help expose the black op division inside Monsanto that gave millions cancer.