EU on Brink: Rome Could Condemn Eurozone to History

Unprecedented European Union backlash to the Italian budget risks unsettling an already fragile Eurozone struggling to truly recover from past economic crisis.

Careful reforms to the EU’s single currency bloc remain a work in progress, which prompted influential MEP Guy Verhofstadt to demand more urgency from Brussels to conclude its work before the next crisis strikes.

The EU’s top officials fear that next financial meltdown could be born out of Italy’s plan to run at a 2.4 percent of GDP, which has been returned to Rome with a demand for change by the European Commission.

