EU "Overplayed Their Hand" in Brexit Negotiations

Image Credits: Colin / Wikimedia Commons.

Conservative MP John Redwood has revealed why the European Union will “regret” pushing the UK too far in Brexit negotiations, warning Mrs. May will not get her deal through the House of Commons.

Conservative MP and Brexit supporter John Redwood has claimed the European Union will “regret” pushing the UK too far. Mr. Redwood also claimed the Brussels bloc had “overplayed their hand” and even the pro-Remain Parliament would vote down the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal. Speaking on talkRADIO, he said: “I don’t think her agreement is worth signing.

“Yes, the EU has been extremely tough and think they can pocket a whole lot of money and allow all sorts of silly scare stories to run that are not true.”

