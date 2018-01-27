EU Panic: Populist Candidate Wins Czech Presidential Election

With 99.35 percent of districts reporting, Mr Zeman won the run-off election round with 51.55 percent of the vote to 48.44 percent for his opponent Jiri Drahos.

Pro-EU academic Mr Drahos conceded defeat this afternoon before the final votes were counted.

It means Mr Zeman, aged 73, has secured a second term in charge of the nation, beating pro-EU academic Drahos.

And he did it on the back of a tough stance against immigration and courtship of closer ties with Russia and China.

Mr Zeman has also caused panic in Brussels by failing to rule out his own Brexit-style referendum.

