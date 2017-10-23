EU Parliament ‘An Absolute Hotbed of Sexual Harassment’

Image Credits: Wiki.

An investigation has revealed that the European Parliament is a “hotbed of sexual harassment,” where senior MEPs who “feel they can do whatever they want” prey on young women.

The Sunday Times reports speaking to over a dozen junior staffers — professional, multilingual women, some graduates of the College of Europe which trains people to work for the EU’s standing bureaucracy — who suffered the unwanted attentions of older, often married European politicians.

Some of the allegations levelled are very serious, with at least one MEP accused of masturbating in front of a young aide.

