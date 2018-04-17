EU Parliament Member Calls For Banning Political Parties that Criticize Immigration

EU Parliament member Soraya Post has called for political parties that criticize mass immigration to be banned in Sweden.

Post, who is a part of the Feminist Initiative party in Sweden, complains that “the arrival of a very large number of migrants during the migrant crisis” has led to an increase in racism and that not enough is being done “to prevent racist and xenophobic attacks” against Muslims and other minorities.

“Sweden must ban organizations that spread hatred and advocate fascism, nazism and racism,” writes Post, before making it clear that she is referring to the Sweden Democrats, which is the country’s largest anti-mass immigration party and has a chance of winning the next election.

The Party, led by Jimmie Åkesson, is polling number one amongst people aged 18-34 and causing deep consternation for both the establishment in Sweden and the European Union.

“Just because there is now a more right-wing extremist party than the Swedish Democrats in Sweden, it does not mean that the Swedish Democrats are not racist and xenophobic,” writes Post. “The Swedish Democrats still have a continuous female-fidelity, homophobic, nationalist, racist and xenophobic policy, this has not been changed. Their policies are still not inclusive, it still excludes minorities. Normalizing the Swedish Democrats and their racist and sexist policies is unacceptable and a major threat to our democracy and human rights.”

She appears to be advocating for some kind of new kind of EU power to punish countries that “violate human rights” by failing to take hate crime seriously.

Post then brazenly calls for political parties she claims are “racist” to be banned altogether.

“These organizations are not acceptable in a democratic society; in a democratic society everyone should be entitled to participate and feel safe,” she writes. “Therefore, Sweden should follow Finland’s example and prohibit organizations spreading hatred and advocating fascism, nazism and racism.”

Sweden is currently undergoing a surge in violent crime and sexual assaults partly as a result of mass immigration.

Politico reports that, “Shootings in the country have become so common that they don’t make top headlines anymore, unless they are spectacular or lead to fatalities.”

A private study of 4,142 rulings regarding sex-related crimes passed by 40 Swedish courts between 2012 and 2014 found that 95.6% of rapes were committed by men of foreign descent.

Two out of three rapes with aggravating circumstances were committed by newly arrived migrants or approved asylum seekers. Official crime statistics show that reported rapes have increased 34% in the last 10 years.

Numerous Swedes have been arrested and prosecuted for making jokes about Islam or criticizing the religion on social media.

Swedish police officer Peter Springare is also under investigation for merely observing that “foreign-born offenders” are largely responsible for the country’s gang rape problem.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.