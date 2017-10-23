EU Plotting To Seize Control Of Member-State Wages

Image Credits: DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images.

EUROPEAN Union MEPs are set to vote on handing more power over wages and social security standards of workers in Europe, according to a new report.

The report, by Italian left-winger Laura Agea, says the laws already exist for the European Union (EU) to take control over something which national governments have previously assumed is solely their competence.

The EU’s Committee on Employment and Social Affairs stops short of guaranteeing a minimum wage but so-called “minimum income schemes” would inevitably mean handing more powers to Brussels bureaucrats in being able to determine wages and social security programmes.

Read more


Related Articles

EU Credibility at Stake Over Madrid Threat to Impose Direct Rule On Catalonia

EU Credibility at Stake Over Madrid Threat to Impose Direct Rule On Catalonia

Globalism
Comments
EU Parliament ‘An Absolute Hotbed of Sexual Harassment’

EU Parliament ‘An Absolute Hotbed of Sexual Harassment’

Globalism
Comments

Bush And Obama Attempt To Smear Trump

Globalism
Comments

U.S. Warns Public About Cyber Attacks On Energy & Industrial Firms

Globalism
Comments

Globalists Using Islam To Destroy The West

Globalism
Comments

Comments