EU Plotting To Seize Control Of Member-State Wages

EUROPEAN Union MEPs are set to vote on handing more power over wages and social security standards of workers in Europe, according to a new report.

The report, by Italian left-winger Laura Agea, says the laws already exist for the European Union (EU) to take control over something which national governments have previously assumed is solely their competence.

The EU’s Committee on Employment and Social Affairs stops short of guaranteeing a minimum wage but so-called “minimum income schemes” would inevitably mean handing more powers to Brussels bureaucrats in being able to determine wages and social security programmes.

Read more