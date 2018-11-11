EU Populists In France, Hungary And Italy Continue To Surge In Polls; Le Pen Overtakes Macron

Image Credits: Sander de Wilde/Corbis via Getty Images.

According to the latest polls, the populist wave of anti-mass migration nationalist parties across the European Union is picking up steam, particularly in Italy, France and Hungary as pro-nationalism parties lead their rivals going into next year’s EU parliament election. 

As we reported last week, a recent poll from Nov. 4 from the Institut Français D’opinion Publique (IFOP) showed that French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party Republic on the Move (LREM) has fallen to 19%, while Marine Le Pen’s right-wing Rassemblement National (RN, formerly National Front) jumped to 21%, according to Euractiv.

Another poll from Elabe shows RN at 20% while Macron’s LREM at 19.5%.

Meanwhile, a Hungarian national poll released last week from Medián reveals that Prime Minister Victor Orbán’s Fidesz party and their Christian Democratic People’s Party allies have increased their lead to 63% – with the second most popular party, Jobbik, coming in at just 11%.

According to Breitbart‘s Chris Tomlinson, Italy’s League – which Interior Minister Matteo Salvini leads, has continued to outperform its coalition partners, the Five Star Movement, since July.

Salvini has been shown to be the most trusted politician in Italy according to a poll from the Giorno newspaper released in July. The Five Star Movement and its leader Luigi Di Maio, meanwhile, have struggled to implement their economic reforms which include a basic citizen income due to pushback from the European Commission. –Breitbart

According to pollster Noto, the League leads with 31%, while Five Star comes in at 27%.

Populists unite

While American political strategist Stephen K Bannon has made strides uniting European populists through his nonprofit organization The Movement, Salvini and Le Pen met last month in Rome and announced that they were exploring a “Freedom Front” of their own to unite the populists among the EU parliament.

Meanwhile, according to Tomlinson, calls to boot Orbán and Fidesz from the conservative European People’s Party (EPP) parliamentary group may result in a solid alliance between Orbán, Salvini and Le Pen.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

9/11 Wars In Iraq, Afghanistan, And Pakistan Killed 500,000 People: Brown University Study

9/11 Wars In Iraq, Afghanistan, And Pakistan Killed 500,000 People: Brown University Study

World News
Comments
Trump Blasts Macron For Proposing ‘European Army’ Upon Arrival in France: ‘Very Insulting!’

Trump Blasts Macron For Proposing ‘European Army’ Upon Arrival in France: ‘Very Insulting!’

World News
Comments

CDC Director: Congo’s Ebola Outbreak May Not Be Containable

World News
comments

Police kill ‘terrorism’ suspect after stabbing spree in Melbourne

World News
comments

Smugglers Caught Moving Edible Gold

World News
comments

Comments