EU President: Without Millions of African Migrants, Europe Will Be Lost

Brussels is opening legal pathways for migrants “who want to come” says European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, declaring that Europe has a “clear need” for mass migration from Africa.

Speaking ahead of the EU-Africa summit this week, where leaders of EU and African nations will meet to discuss migration, he told Deusche Well that “if we don’t offer legal ways of emigrating to Europe, and immigrating within Europe, we will be lost.

“If those who come — who are, generally speaking, the poor and needy — are no longer able to enter the house of Europe through the front door, they’ll keep making their way in through the back windows.”

Claiming that the continent “will clearly need immigration in the coming decades”, he said EU nations “have to provide [Africans] who want to come, and are able to come, and whose situation makes it possible for them to come, with legal paths to get to Europe”.

Read more