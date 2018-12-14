EU Prez Cites "Deep Mistrust" With UK Officials

Jean-Claude Juncker attacked British MPs for harboring a “deep mistrust” of the European Union as he warned the attitude of the House of Commons could scupper Theresa May’s hopes of securing a Brexit deal.

The European Commission President said misgivings voiced in the House of Commons over the EU’s intentions for the Irish border backstop “is not a good basis for future relations”. His shock remarks come as other EU leaders echoed Mr. Juncker’s concerns over the UK’s trustworthiness, with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel today raising questions over whether Britain would actually honor the deal even if it receives the backing of MPs. Speaking at the end of a two-day summit in which Mrs. May was humiliated as she scrambled to secure last-minute concessions from the bloc, Mr. Juncker sought to allay fears that the EU could trap Britain in its customs union through the backstop arrangement.

He said: “Because I was following second by second the debate in the House of Commons and I noted there was a deep mistrust in the House when it comes to the European Union.

