EU Removes National Flags From European Parliament, Farage Says

The EU has removed national flags from the desks of European Parliament representatives, according to Brexit architect Nigel Farage.

We have just had our Union Jack flags removed from our desks in the European Parliament, by order of the President. National symbols are now banned. Thank god we are leaving. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 13, 2020

In response, a representative from Wales, James Wells, said the “EU is hell bent on destroying the nation state to create its empire!”

Just arrived in Strasbourg #EUParl to find that the national flags we normally place at our seats have been banned 😡 The EU is hell bent on destroying the nation state to create its empire!@vonderleyen this is totally uncalled for pic.twitter.com/vsTcMC3hSy — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧James Wells MEP (@JamesfWells) January 13, 2020

The UK hasn’t officially left the EU yet, so the removal of the Union Jack from representatives’ desks isn’t simply a “house cleaning” move.

Evidently the policy is intended to snuff out the growing trend of nation-state nationalism in Europe, especially in the aftermath of Brexit which was spearheaded by Eurosceptics like Farage who said the EU was infringing on the national sovereignty of member states.

Last month, Farage said an anti-EU revolt was spreading across Europe.

“People do not want to be run and governed by faceless bureaucrats… you’re being rejected,” said Farage in comments aimed at EU leaders. “…Brexit is the beginning of the end of this project, we are giving leadership to a Europe of sovereign states, working together, being friends together but not being run by the gang down at the middle there.”



