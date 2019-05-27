EU Terrified as Boris Johnson Could Shake Up Brussels 'By Handing Farage a Cabinet Role'

Image Credits: Steve Back/Getty Images.

Tory leadership hopeful Boris Johnson could pledge to bring Nigel Farage into his cabinet in a shock move to deliver Brexit and recover from the EU election humiliation.

Boris Johnson could appoint Nigel Farage to a position in his cabinet, if the Brexiteer Tory was to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister.

Peter Summers/Getty Images

The shock revelation comes after the Conservatives suffered their worst electoral defeat in the party’s political history. Andrew Rosindell, a top Tory MP and ally of Boris Johnson, made the shock suggestion during an interview on Sky News.

The influence of Brexit is showing as populist candidates gain power across the EU.


