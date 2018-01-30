EU Threatened by Trump Trade Measures, Would React "Swiftly and Appropriately"

The European Union has said that if US president Donald Trump initiates unfair trade measures against the 28-nation bloc, it would react “swiftly and appropriately.”

Trump said in his interview with Piers Morgan yesterday that he was annoyed with EU trade policy, claiming the US cannot sufficiently export to the union.

He said his problems with the EU ‘may morph into something very big’ from a trade standpoint.

EU spokesman Margaritis Schinas retorted that “while trade has to be open and fair, it also has to be rules-based.”

Mr Schinas added: “The EU stands ready to react swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive trade measure from the United States.”

