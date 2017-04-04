EU Thugs Demand Hungary, Poland Accept More Migrants - Or Else

A host of EU countries are set to demand Poland and Hungary accept their quota of migrants or they will face being booted out of the crumbling bloc.

Both countries have ignored EU proposals to relocate 160,000 migrants and the rest of the bloc is set to take action to ensure they share the burden.

Poland has ignored criticism from the European Commission over its handling of the migrant crisis and last week Beata Szydlo, the country’s prime minister, criticised EU plans for a “two-speed” Europe which would allow more powerful members to develop faster than their poorer neighbours.

Meanwhile, Hungary has pushed back against the centralisation of powers in Brussels and eurosceptic leader Viktor Orban called for the country’s borders to be closed during the height of the 2015 migrant crisis.

The two countries will now have to decide if they are willing to maintain their anti-migrant rhetoric if it puts their EU membership under threat, a diplomatic source told the Times.

