EU To Bring In 50,000 African Migrants At Taxpayer's Expense

The European Union is planning to resettle 50,000 refugees directly from war-torn countries into Europe in its latest bid to stabilise migration to the bloc, it announced on Wednesday.

The European Commission said that it has set aside €500m (£440) to fund the resettlement of refugees from Libya, Egypt, Niger, Sudan, Chad and Ethiopa in order to deter illegal migration and reduce the attraction of people-smugglers.

“People who are in genuine need of protection should not risk their lives or depend on smugglers,” said Dimitris Avramopoulos, the EU’s migration commissioner.

“Europe has to show that it is ready to share responsibility with third countries, notably in Africa,” he added.

Read more