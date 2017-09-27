EU To Bring In 50,000 African Migrants At Taxpayer's Expense

Image Credits: Wiki.

The European Union is planning to resettle 50,000 refugees directly from war-torn countries into Europe in its latest bid to stabilise migration to the bloc, it announced on Wednesday.

The European Commission said that it has set aside €500m (£440) to fund the resettlement of refugees from Libya, Egypt, Niger, Sudan, Chad and Ethiopa in order to deter illegal migration and reduce the attraction of people-smugglers.

“People who are in genuine need of protection should not risk their lives or depend on smugglers,” said Dimitris Avramopoulos, the EU’s migration commissioner.

“Europe has to show that it is ready to share responsibility with third countries, notably in Africa,” he added.

Read more


Related Articles

University Students Forced to Fund "Diversity Leadership" Social Justice Program

University Students Forced to Fund “Diversity Leadership” Social Justice Program

Globalism
Comments
Steve Bannon Calls On Republicans To 'Step Up' And Have President Trump's Back

Steve Bannon Calls On Republicans To ‘Step Up’ And Have President Trump’s Back

Globalism
Comments

Globalist Charity Stages #RefugeesWelcome Stunt at Trump’s Childhood Home

Globalism
Comments

Globalist Mag: Trump Wouldn’t Be President If He Wasn’t White

Globalism
Comments

British Schools to Be Rated on How ‘Transgender-Friendly’ They Are

Globalism
Comments

Comments