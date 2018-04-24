EU to Cut Funds to Patriotic Nations, Allocate Cash on ‘Values’ Basis, Including Accepting Mass Migration

Brussels is set to divert tens of billions of euros in EU cash away from patriotic eastern and central states under budget reform plans that would link funding to the bloc’s ‘values’ which include mass migration.

According to proposals seen by the Financial Times, the European Commission is planning to shift the criteria for distributing cohesion programme funds away from GDP per capita towards so-called ‘EU values’.

Under the post-2020 EU budget laid out in the draft document, the €350bn funding pot aimed at developing the bloc’s weaker economies in the bloc, appears under a new title of “cohesion and values”.

Shifting to a system in which the allocation of funds would be based on much broader criteria including migration, environmental policy, and youth unemployment, the changes would see huge sums of money diverted from nations in eastern Europe to the continent’s southern states, according to the Financial Times.

