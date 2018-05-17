EU to Import More American Cars

Image Credits: Gnovick / Wikimedia Commons.

The European Union is ready to negotiate opening its markets wider to U.S. imports including cars, in a bid to avert a potential trade war with Washington, EU leaders said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed import duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on grounds of national security but has granted EU producers an exemption until June 1 pending the outcome of talks.

EU leaders meeting at a summit in Sofia sought to find a common stance, balancing the interests of those such as Germany who are most keen to avoid a trade conflict and those including France most determined not to be bullied into concessions.

Read more


Related Articles

Gold Plummets as Dollar Soars

Gold Plummets as Dollar Soars

Economy
Comments
Seattle Poised to Run Out of Money Amid Record Homelessness

Seattle Poised to Run Out of Money Amid Record Homelessness

Economy
Comments

Fed Reserve: Take Their Homes

Economy
Comments

Oil Prices Could Skyrocket As Middle East Intensifies

Economy
Comments

Europe to Ditch US Dollar in Payments for Iranian Oil – Source

Economy
Comments

Comments