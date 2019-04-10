EU, UK to Seek Further Brexit Delay

Image Credits: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

European leaders will decide on Wednesday whether to grant the U.K. another extension to its departure from the bloc, due to take place on Friday April 12.

The EU’s 28 leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May, are heading to Brussels for an emergency summit dedicated to Brexit. This after May asked the bloc for a second delay to the U.K.’s departure.

Robin Pope/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The summit begins at 17:00 London time and May will formally present her case for requesting a short delay to Brexit until June 30, asking for the option to leave if a deal is agreed by the U.K. Parliament before then.

