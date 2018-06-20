EU Votes For Memes Ban And Censorship Machines — What Now?

The European Parliament Committee on Legal Affairs just voted ‘yes’ on highly controversial parts of the EU’s new Copyright Reform. The controversial articles — 11 and 13 — effectively establish link taxcensorship machines, and ban memes.

There was heavy resistance to the contested articles from internet activists, lobbyists, and members of European Parliament (MEPs), but all was for nought and the articles passed with a 13:12 and 15:10 majority.

Opposers of the link tax and censorship machines argued that it threatened the openness of the internet and made it less free. You can read TNW’s detailed dive into the viewpoints of the articles’ lovers and haters, but the opposition can be shortly summed up like this:

Read More


Related Articles

Rush Limbaugh Warns: 'If the Media Keeps Generating This Hysteria, Somebody’s Gonna Get Killed'

Rush Limbaugh Warns: ‘If the Media Keeps Generating This Hysteria, Somebody’s Gonna Get Killed’

U.S. News
Comments
Never Trump "Conservatives" Want to Replace Pro-Trump Republicans With Illegal Immigrants

Never Trump “Conservatives” Want to Replace Pro-Trump Republicans With Illegal Immigrants

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC’s Token Republican Exits GOP

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Illegal Aliens Fatally Separate American Parents and Children

U.S. News
Comments

Actor Peter Fonda Encourages Targeting Children of Border Patrol & ICE Agents

U.S. News
Comments

Comments