EU votes to block controversial copyright law that would ban memes

The legislative body of the European Union voted Thursday against a law that would have significantly reformed copyright rules on the Internet, Politico reported

The European Parliament rejected legislation that would have implemented harsher copyright enforcement rules online. The bill was controversial, as opponents warned it could alter the future of the web.

The bill, which passed through committee last month, would have required companies like Google and Facebook to buy licenses from news media companies before running links to their stories on their platforms.

Read more


Related Articles

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Agrees To Fly Trump In A Diaper Blimp During POTUS Visit

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Agrees To Fly Trump In A Diaper Blimp During POTUS Visit

World News
Comments
U.S. softens North Korea approach as Pompeo prepares for more nuclear talks

U.S. softens North Korea approach as Pompeo prepares for more nuclear talks

World News
Comments

Taiwan Presses U.S. Airlines to Stand Up to Beijing on One China Policy

World News
Comments

Sweden to Hold Emergency Meeting Over ‘Gang Shootings’

World News
Comments

Support for Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats rises ahead of September vote

World News
Comments

Comments