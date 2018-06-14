EU Votes to Remove UK From Own Military Satelite

Brexit tension threatens to boil over once again after the United Kingdom was shut out of the European Union’s Galileo satellite navigation system by voting member states.

Britain had hoped to delay the next round of contracts for the £8 billion project after the country’s firms were blocked from bidding on Galileo contracts in the hope negotiations would move on to allow British involvement.

However, EU member states have ganged up on Britain and voted to give the go-ahead for the next set of satellites in the bloc’s joint navigational system, designed to rival the US-Controlled global positioning system.

