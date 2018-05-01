EU Wants Exemption From US Aluminum Tariffs

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Getty.

The European Union’s executive arm demanded a permanent exemption on Tuesday from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, saying U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision not to impose such barriers for now prolonged business uncertainty.

The White House announced on Monday that Trump had extended a temporary reprieve from the tariffs for the EU, Canada and Mexico until June 1, just hours before they were due to come into force.

He also reached agreements for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil, it said.

