EU Wants Exemption From US Aluminum Tariffs

The European Union’s executive arm demanded a permanent exemption on Tuesday from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, saying U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision not to impose such barriers for now prolonged business uncertainty.

The White House announced on Monday that Trump had extended a temporary reprieve from the tariffs for the EU, Canada and Mexico until June 1, just hours before they were due to come into force.

Delegation heading to China to begin talks on the Massive Trade Deficit that has been created with our Country. Very much like North Korea, this should have been fixed years ago, not now. Same with other countries and NAFTA…but it will all get done. Great Potential for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

He also reached agreements for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil, it said.

