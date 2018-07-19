EU Worried After UK Eyes NASA for Post-Brexit Space Projects

Image Credits: Wiki.

Britain’s ‘minister for space’ has held high-level talks with NASA following EU threats to kick the UK out of European space projects post-Brexit.

With EU politicians using the pan-European Galileo satellite project as a stick to beat Britain with the nation’s booming space-led industries are increasingly looking at going it alone or teaming up with the planet’s most famous space agency NASA.

And yesterday Minister for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation Sam Gyimah opened talks with NASA.

