Euro Set to "Collapse" Amid Italy Crisis

Image Credits: Alan Klim, Flickr.

Eurozone growth is threatening to grind to a complete standstill as the financial crisis in Italy – the bloc’s third biggest economy – continues to shatter EU confidence in the single currency.

The European statistics office Eurostat has released official estimates which revealed economic growth in the 19 countries adopting the euro slowed to 0.2 percent in the third quarter.

This was down from 0.4 percent first and second quarters respectively, and 0.7 percent in the same three-month period a year ago.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Italian Locals Raise Alarm Over Drug Trafficking, Prostitution in Migrant Districts

Italian Locals Raise Alarm Over Drug Trafficking, Prostitution in Migrant Districts

Globalism
Comments
Bulgarian Officials "Caught Selling EU Citizenship for €5,000"

Bulgarian Officials “Caught Selling EU Citizenship for €5,000”

Globalism
Comments

Underage Victim “Passed Around,” Raped by 100 Men

Globalism
Comments

Hungary: 70,000 Migrants Marching To Europe Part of “Soros Network”

Globalism
Comments

Swedish Children Attacked Daily, Fear “No-Go Area”

Globalism
Comments

Comments