Euro Set to "Collapse" Amid Italy Crisis

Eurozone growth is threatening to grind to a complete standstill as the financial crisis in Italy – the bloc’s third biggest economy – continues to shatter EU confidence in the single currency.

The European statistics office Eurostat has released official estimates which revealed economic growth in the 19 countries adopting the euro slowed to 0.2 percent in the third quarter.

This was down from 0.4 percent first and second quarters respectively, and 0.7 percent in the same three-month period a year ago.

