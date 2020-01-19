Eurocrat Verhofstadt Claims ‘Young Generation’ Will Force UK to Rejoin EU

Guy Verhofstadt MEP is certain that a “young generation” will reverse the decision made by the 2016 referendum voters and force the UK to rejoin the EU.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, the European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator said: “I think that will happen. It is difficult to say when.

“But there will be a generation, a young generation in the coming decades who will say, ‘What have we done? We want to go back.’

“It will happen. Maybe I will not see it in my life any more, but it will happen.”

In October, British former prime minister and Remain campaigner John Major also claimed that a younger generation would one day force the UK to rejoin the political bloc — because all of the elderly Brexit voters would be dead.



“In the end, the young are going to win because they will be here and the elderly won’t.

“One day, I confidently predict, the young ones will reenter the EU or form a new alliance with them,” Mr Major had said.

