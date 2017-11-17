Europe Revolts Against EU: Austria Tackles Immigration, Merkel Faces Ouster

The tide is turning in key parts of Europe as the issues of immigration and national security have reached critical mass, prompting political upheaval across the continent sparked by backlash against open borders.



Austria’s Interior Ministry is reporting that applications for asylum have decreased by 43% this year, while the rate of deportations has increased by over 50%.

Applicants admitted to the asylum program in 2016 nearly maxed out Austria’s cap of 37,500 as over 36,000 were accepted. However, only half of this year’s capacity of 35,000 has been filled – a sharp decline.

The future is even more promising for Austria, as two anti-open borders parties – the dominant People’s Party (OVP) and the surging Freedom Party (FPO) – are working to form a new governing coalition, which could see the admission of migrants drop even more sharply.

If the Freedom Party, led by Heinz-Christian Strache, had their way, Austria would move towards zero or negative immigration flow by way of eliminating its ‘asylum’ program, while deporting many of the tens of thousands of migrants who have settled in the country in recent years.

“We do not need an upper limit, nor a halving of the upper limit – we need a zero-migration, in fact, a minus-migration, because of all the illegals and criminals who are in the country,” Strache said earlier this year. “Let us put an end to this policy of Islamisation… otherwise we Austrians, we Europeans will come to an abrupt end.”

In Germany, Angela Merkel – upon whom many place the most blame for the flood of millions of illegal immigrants into Europe from Africa and the Middle East – is facing the possibility of either being ejected as Chancellor, or the prospect of a second election after her party’s failure to form a coalition, with immigration quotas being a central issue of contention.

Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union missed a critical deadline yesterday while trying to stitch together a three-party “Jamaica coalition,” which could force new elections – or her ouster.

“It’s not just the chancellor’s fourth term that depends on the success of Jamaica, but her entire political career,” reported Bild ahead of the deadline, calling it Merkel’s “most dangerous night.”

Despite the arbitrary cutoff date, talks are expected to continue into the weekend.

Merkel’s party has slipped to its lowest popularity in the polls in 17 years – while the populist, pro-border control Alternative For Germany (AfD) makes record gains.

Germany, Civey poll: CDU/CSU-EPP: 29% ↓

SPD-S&D: 20% ↓

AfD-EFDD: 14%

FDP-ALDE: 11%

GRÜNE-G/EFA: 11%

LINKE-LEFT: 10% — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) November 17, 2017

“With coalition talks ongoing and Merkel’s position under question, it marks another low point an increasing backlash against her insistence on mass open door migration,” reports Westmonster. “With the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany on the rise having gone from 0 seats in the Bundestag to over 90, it is clear that the shape of German politics is now changing radically.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter