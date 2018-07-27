‘Europe is facing an identity crisis fuelled by a decline in birth rates and relinquishment of culture’

Europe is struggling with an identity crisis, Csaba Domotor, the state secretary of the Cabinet Office, said at the Balvanyos Summer University in Baile Tusnad, in central Romania, on Wednesday.

“Europe is still the best place in the world,” Domotor told a podium discussion on the future of Europe, adding, at the same time, that the continent was facing an identity crisis fuelled by a decline in birth rates and what he said was the relinquishment of European culture.

He said Europe’s identity crisis had been brought to the surface by the issue of migration and deepened by “the fact that it is hard to engage in intelligent dialogue about migration due to expectations of political correctness”.

The state secretary said Europe’s loss of confidence in its identity was also reflected by the fact that it was “the only continent in the world to have left its doors open to immigrants”.

Read more