Europe Should Become an "Empire" Says French Finance Minister

France’s finance minister has called on Europe to become an “empire” so that it can better compete with the United States and China.

Asserting that “it takes courage to stand in the way of the government” of Donald Trump, Bruno Le Maire told Handelsblatt newspaper that, “Europe should no longer be afraid of using its power and [become] an empire of peace.”

“I’m talking about a peaceful empire which is a constitutional state,” he added.

Le Maire’s statement follows French President Macron’s call for a “real European army” to counter Russian threats and reduce dependence on the U.S.

During yesterday’s Armistice centenary in Paris, Macron also urged world leaders to reject nationalism, claiming it represented a “betrayal of patriotism”.

Given the internal situation in France, it might be advisable for Le Maire and Macron to focus on their own country’s problems.

In an interview published last month, the country’s former Interior Minister warned that mass immigration could bring societal breakdown within five years.

“Communities in France are engaging in conflict with one another more and more and it’s becoming very violent,” said Gérard Collomb, agreeing with the interviewer that some form of societal breakdown like partition or secession was a major concern.

“How much time do we have before it’s too late?” the interviewer asked Collomb, to which he replied, “I don’t want to create fear, but I think there’s very little time left….It’s difficult to estimate, but I would say that within five years the situation could become irreversible. Yes, we have five, six years to avoid the worst.”

President Macron’s failure to deal with Islamic extremism and tensions caused by dislocated communities of migrants has contributed to his approval rating continuing to plummet.

A poll published at the end of last month found that Macron’s approval had dropped a further 4 percentage points to just 26 per cent.

