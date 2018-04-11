European air traffic control warns airlines about missile strikes over Mediterranean

The air traffic control agency that oversees Europe has warned airlines to consider the danger of air-to-ground strikes or cruise missiles when flying over the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Eurocontrol said that air strikes into Syria could take place over the next 72 hours. The pan-European agency issued the “rapid alert notification” on its site early Wednesday.

“Due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area [control center in Cyprus],” the warning reads.

The alert to airlines makes no reference to any source of the threat, but the U.S. and its allies the U.K. and France have said that those responsible for an alleged chemical attack in Syria should be held to account. President Donald Trump has met with military commanders to consider the reported chemical weapons attack, allegedly carried out by the Syrian Army. Trump has pledged a “forceful response.”

