European Nations Rebel Against EU 'Refugee' Quotas

As migrants flood Europe from Africa and the Middle East, several countries seeking to protect their sovereignty are rebelling against the European Union’s resettlement mandates, and their influence is growing as they announce support for a potential new ally against migration, Italy.

The Visegrad Group, also know as the V4, is a collection of Central European countries committed to preserving their shared “cultural and intellectual values” within the E.U.

The countries are Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland.

The Visegrad Group has recently come under attack by Brussels due to members’ anti-migrant policies. In 2015, all E.U. member countries agreed to relocate more than 100,000 migrants throughout the continent in a binding agreement.

