European Women's Anti-Migrant Violence Video Now Viral

Image Credits: Screenshot of the 120db campaign video - YouTube.

The campaign that was launched by German women against migrant violence is becoming very successful. Its video has over 1.5 million views and women from all over Europe are using the 120db hashtag.

The 120 decibel (120db) movement is named after the noise level of the “rape alarms” some women in Germany carry in their handbags.

Its campaign was launched last week by a group of women who are increasingly worried about migrant violence and sexual assaults.

Read more


Related Articles

Hungary: We Will Do Anything to Protect Our Borders

Hungary: We Will Do Anything to Protect Our Borders

Globalism
Comments
Attkisson: 'I've Never Seen Media More Uncurious About Spying'

Attkisson: ‘I’ve Never Seen Media More Uncurious About Spying’

Globalism
Comments

EU Threatens Force Against Countries Refusing Migrants

Globalism
Comments

Death Penalty Case Appropriate Against Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein…

Globalism
Comments

Unprecedented Global “4th Turning” Unites World Against Globalist Threat

Globalism
Comments

Comments