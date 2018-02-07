European Women's Anti-Migrant Violence Video Now Viral

The campaign that was launched by German women against migrant violence is becoming very successful. Its video has over 1.5 million views and women from all over Europe are using the 120db hashtag.

Finally, a female movement I can get behind! #120db is the real #metoo / #timesup pic.twitter.com/jfIDLvSlUY — l u c y b r o w n (@lucyfrown) January 31, 2018

The 120 decibel (120db) movement is named after the noise level of the “rape alarms” some women in Germany carry in their handbags.

Its campaign was launched last week by a group of women who are increasingly worried about migrant violence and sexual assaults.

