Europe's Merkel, Macron, May Less Popular Than Trump

Image Credits: Getty.

President Trump’s approval ratings, often mocked by Democrats and the media, top those of Europe’s biggest three leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain’s Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron.

A new Zogby Analytics survey of people in those countries also finds that the disapproval ratings are sky high.

“Citizens of France, Germany and UK not happy with Macron, Merkel and May,” is the poll headline. “A majority of adults in France and UK dislike Macron and May; nearly half of adults in Germany dislike Merkel.”

