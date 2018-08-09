EU's Proposed Trade Route to Bypass UK Actually Hurts Ireland!

Image Credits: Anne Burgess / Wikimedia Commons.

European Union plans to create shipping routes between Ireland and the Continent, deliberately avoiding Britain after Brexit, have been rubbished by Irish food exporters.

The European Commission’s no-deal Brexit planners have proposed new routes between Irish ports in Dublin and Cork and Zeebrugge and Antwerp in Belgium, as well as Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Irish haulers have warned the new routes would almost treble transit times resulting in food spoiling before it even reaches the Continent.

