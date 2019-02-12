EU's Socialist Roots Revealed

“They will have an ideal that will make killing worth the while.”

Globalist kingpin George Soros lamented in a recent Market Watch piece that the EU could fall just like the Soviet Union.

Many are bewildered as to why he would compare the Soviet Union to the EU, but Soros is merely unmasking the truly tyrannical agenda that he desires for the globe.

As a populist revolt across the world threatens globalism, Soros called for a defense of the “values on which the EU was founded.”

Where do these “values” come from?

Mainline history often cites the work of Jean Monnet, a diplomat and banker, as the beginnings of the EU.

Bizarrely, ideological roots of the EU can be traced back 50 years prior to Monnet to men who are known by history for their support of eugenics and published science fiction works.

If we look to the real roots of these plans, our perspective on current realities becomes crystal clear.

For globalists to achieve victory, real men must be removed from the world stage.

H. G. Wells Predicted a European Union in 1901

H. G. Wells is mostly known for his science fiction work. However, Wells was also very politically active as an avowed socialist. He was tutored by a man who’s progeny would go on to assist in establishing a world government.

Wells predicted the EU in his 1901 book Anticipations: Of the Reaction of Mechanical and Scientific Progress upon Human life and Thought.

Wells envisioned the rise of a union of European states complete with “…homologization of laws and coinage and measures…” through which “…the final peace of the world may be assured for ever.”

Wells brushed shoulders with and had intimate relationships with some of the most prominent people of his day. He wrote the introduction for Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger’s 1922 book Pivot of Civilization.

Thomas Henry Huxley, often referred to as “Darwin’s Bulldog,” tutored H.G. Wells and taught him biology.

Interestingly, Aldous Huxley (known for his book Brave New World) and Julian Huxley (credited with creating UNESCO) were T.H. Huxley’s grandsons.

Could it be that a close relationship with contemporary elites had something to do with his uncanny ability to predict the future shape of the world?

Ultimately, Wells wrote that a world government is to be established. Wells writes – again, in 1901 –

“…it will at last, though probably only after a second century has passed, establish a world-state with a common language and a common rule. All over the world its roads, its standards, its laws, and its apparatus of control will run.”

Wells bluntly states the intentions of his envisioned global order that he calls the “New Republic,”

“The men of the New Republic will not be squeamish, either, in facing or inflicting death… They will have an ideal that will make killing worth the while.”

Wells eerily foreshadows Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World as he writes that the rulers of this order will inflict upon deviants, “good scientifically caused pain, that will leave nothing but a memory.”

