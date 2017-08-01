EVEN HIGHER: Stocks Set to Jump Again as DJIA Approaches 22,000

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday as a new month of trading kicked off.

Dow futures rose 93 points, putting the 30-stock index ever closer to the elusive 22,000 milestone. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures, meanwhile, rose 5 points and 15.75 points, respectively.

Tuesday is the first trading day of August.

The major indexes posted sharp gains for the month of July. The Dow rose 2.54 percent in the period, marking its best one-month performance since February. Shares of Boeing contributed the lions share of the gains, adding more than 300 points to the index.

