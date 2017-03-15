Even Mainstream Media Forced to Admit Rachel Maddow Trump Tax 'Scoop' is a Big "Nothingburger"

Rachel Maddow’s bombshell revelation that Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on $150 million income failed so miserably that even the virulently anti-Trump mainstream media had to acknowledge it was a complete non-story.

The scoop, which some on the left thought was about to turn into a devastating new Trump scandal, succeeded in only improving Trump’s reputation as a successful, hard working, tax paying businessman.

Maddow’s nothingburger revealed that Trump paid a tax rate of roughly 25%, compared to MSNBC’s parent company Comcast which paid 24%, Barack Obama (19%) and Bernie Sanders (13%).

Trump paying $38 million in taxes also disproves a major New York Times story that suggested Trump may have avoided, “paying any federal income taxes for up to 18 years.” That insinuation is fake news.

Maddow was left even more red faced by the fact that the White House itself scooped her before she even went on air and the details of the 1040 form were already circulating on the Internet while Maddow spent 20 minutes of her show rambling around the subject.

The level of fail by Maddow was so epic, that even the mainstream media was forced to acknowledge how embarrassing it all was.

Under the headline This 2005 Donald Trump tax return is a total nothingburger, the Washington Post’s Chris Cillizza wrote that Maddow “spent hours touting a massive scoop” but that, “For all the hoopla surrounding the unearthing of these documents, there simply was no smoking gun — or anything close to it.”

Esquire struck a similar tone, reporting, “We didn’t learn anything we didn’t already know.”

Even the far-left Sally Kohn tweeted that the story was a “nothingburger”.

When even Sally Kohn has to admit it's a nothing burger, it's a nothing burger. ?? pic.twitter.com/FfOIM1ApiR — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 15, 2017

According to CNBC, which is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of both CNBC and MSNBC, Maddow’s implosion handed a “nice victory” to Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, CNN’s Van Jones admitted live on air, “Here’s the reality. If all we tonight is that Donald Trump paid $38 million to America’s government, that’s a good night for Donald Trump. I’m sorry. I was really hoping and praying that it would show that not only did he pay no taxes but he charged the government and got money back, but there’s nothing I could get excited about here.”

.@VanJones68: If all we get tonight is that Trump paid $38M to America's government, that's a good night for Trump https://t.co/kvYlq8udPf — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 15, 2017

Within minutes of it being revealed that Maddow had nothing, Twitter lit up with a firestorm of criticism. Some even speculated that Trump personally leaked to tax return to make himself look good.

“Thank you Rachel Maddow for proving to your #Trump hating followers how successful @realDonaldTrump is & that he paid $40mm in taxes!” tweeted Donald Trump Jnr.

Thank you Rachel Maddow for proving to your #Trump hating followers how successful @realDonaldTrump is & that he paid $40mm in taxes! #Taxes — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 15, 2017

Trump told us we’d get tired of winning – but it hasn’t happened yet!

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.