Even More Frightening Videos And Photos Surface Of Tesla's "Smart" Summon Feature

Image Credits: twitter, @eiddor.

Updated 10/2/2019

With Tesla releasing V10 of its vehicle software earlier this week, owners were chomping at the bit to get their hands on the long touted “Smart Summon” feature, which is supposed to allow drivers to summon their vehicles to them in parking lots using their cell phones.

But, as things go with Tesla, the idea of the idea was worlds away from the actual implementation of it. In fact, early customer videos and reports of the “feature” are making Smart Summon look extremely dangerous and nothing short of a complete disaster.

As soon as the software update pushed to drivers, videos began popping up on social media showing a litany of negative consequences of everyday users beta testing Smart Summon in real life.

Tesla says that with Smart Summon “customers who have purchased Full Self-Driving Capability or Enhanced Autopilot can enable their car to navigate a parking lot and come to them or their destination of choice, as long as their car is within their line of sight. It’s the perfect feature to use if you have an overflowing shopping cart, are dealing with a fussy child, or simply don’t want to walk to your car through the rain.”

Tesla claims that “customers who have had early access to Smart Summon have told us that it adds both convenience to their trips and provides them with a unique moment of delight when their car picks them up to begin their journey.”

Let’s compare Tesla’s description of the feature with the real world results.

There’s this video of another vehicle backing into a Model 3 while it was being summoned in a crowded parking lot.

There’s these photographs, posted to Twitter on Tuesday, showing damage after summon drove a Tesla into a parking structure pole.

…and this photo of a Tesla that appears to have hopped the curb due to summon.

There’s this video from Monday of this week, showing summon almost hit another car in a very un-crowded parking lot, causing its owner to exclaim, “Holy shit!”:

…another Tesla that drove up a curb…

Then there is exceptionally alarming video where a driverless Tesla pulls across a lane of live traffic, forcing another driver to slam on their brakes.

This video was released on Monday morning, showing a Tesla’s “embarrassing” attempt to navigate a Walmart parking lot:

There’s also been adamant warnings from Tesla owners that summon “isn’t safe or production ready”.

There was also this drone footage of two failed attempts in a crowded parking lot, one of which shows a Tesla pointing itself at oncoming traffic and causing a traffic jam.

There was this wildly inefficient drive in a completely empty parking lot…

And this photo showing a Tesla grinding against the outside of a garage…

…and this video of a Tesla pointing directly at parked cars and driving over white lines in a crowded parking lot.

And while there’s been outrage by members of the Tesla community – it has been because other Tesla owners are actually sharing their experiences.

As usual, FinTwit summed things up the best…

…and arrived at the one simple, obvious question about the feature that we’re all asking:


