Even Refugees are Afraid in Sweden!

The Swedish city of Malmö has a lot of ingredients that a successful city should have. It has a wonderful city centre, colourful architecture and it is located at a beautiful spot.

But since a few decades, things have changed in the city. The number of shootings has gone up, there were several explosions and the city became known for a series of gang rapes last year.

Swedish journalist Joakim Lamotte talked to several migrants and a refugee worker in the city. A migrant from Greece, who has lived for 55 years in Malmö said:

“The situation has never been like this, it used to be safe outside at any time of the day. In the last ten years, the population has been exchanged and and with it the a new high crime rate. If you address this problem you are called a racist, even if you are an immigrant yourself.”

