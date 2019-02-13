Even The Chinese Are Shocked At NY's New Abortion Law

Watch Video Here!


Related Articles

Leftists On Twitter Freak Out Over White Person On Cover Of Esquire

Leftists On Twitter Freak Out Over White Person On Cover Of Esquire

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Idiot Leftist Claims 80 Billion Illegal Aliens Live In America

Idiot Leftist Claims 80 Billion Illegal Aliens Live In America

Hot News
Comments

Learn How Google Is Using Modern Slave System To Program Its AI

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Was Jim Jones A Test For Modern NPC Culture?

Newswars Redirect
Comments

EU will dissolve like Soviet Union unless Europeans ‘wake up’, George Soros warns

World News
Comments

Comments