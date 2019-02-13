Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Featured Stories
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
Alex Jones
The David Knight Show
War Room
Special Reports
Infowars Archive
Store
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe to The Banned Show
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Even The Chinese Are Shocked At NY’s New Abortion Law
Communists behind one child policy amazed at New York up-to-birth abortion bill
Rob Dew
| Infowars.com -
February 13, 2019
Watch Video Here!
Related Articles
Leftists On Twitter Freak Out Over White Person On Cover Of Esquire
Newswars Redirect
Comments
Idiot Leftist Claims 80 Billion Illegal Aliens Live In America
Hot News
Comments
Learn How Google Is Using Modern Slave System To Program Its AI
Newswars Redirect
Comments
Was Jim Jones A Test For Modern NPC Culture?
Newswars Redirect
Comments
EU will dissolve like Soviet Union unless Europeans ‘wake up’, George Soros warns
World News
Comments
Comments