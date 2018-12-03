Even The NYTimes Thinks Its 'Curtains For The Clintons'

When it comes to the Clintons’ heavily promoted speaking tour, it seems that even the crickets are taking the night off.

The New York Times‘s Maureen Dowd has penned what can only be described as a sad state of affairs for the Clintons – after paying $177 for a ticket to hear the former Democratic party superstars speak. As journalist Byron York notes – had Dowd simply waited until the day of the event, she could pave paid less than $10 for the event.

As Dowd illustrates, the Clintons are the Democrats’ Rasputin – refusing to be extinguished so that the fractured party can move forward.

The Clintons refuse to be discarded. It has been their joint project for half a century to be at the center of the public scene and debate. The way that the whole thing came crashing down in 2016 is too hard for them to bear. They would like to rewrite the ending, but there is no way to do that. –Maureen Dowd via NYT

TORONTO — The snow is falling lightly. My thoughts are racing darkly. I’m feeling something foreign, something I’ve never felt before. It takes me a moment to identify it. I’m feeling sorry for the Clintons. In the 27 years I’ve covered Bill and Hillary, I’ve experienced a range of emotions. They’ve dazzled me and they’ve disgusted me. But now they’re mystifying me. I’m looking around Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and it’s a depressing sight. It’s two-for-the-price-of-one in half the arena. The hockey rink is half curtained off, but even with that, organizers are scrambling at the last minute to cordon off more sections behind thick black curtains, they say due to a lack of sales. I paid $177 weeks in advance. (I passed on the pricey meet-and-greet option.) On the day of the event, some unsold tickets are slashed to single digits. I get reassigned to another section as the Clintons’ audience space shrinks. But even with all the herding, I’m still looking at large swaths of empty seats — and I cringe at the thought that the Clintons will look out and see that, too. It was only four years ago, after all, that Canadians were clamoring to buy tickets to see the woman who seemed headed for history. It’s a sad contrast with the sold-out boffo book tour of Michelle Obama, who’s getting a lot more personal for the premium prices. But introspection has never been within the Clintons’ range. I can’t fathom why the Clintons would make like aging rock stars and go on a tour of Canada and the U.S. at a moment when Democrats are hoping to break the stranglehold of their cloistered, superannuated leadership and exult in a mosaic of exciting new faces.

