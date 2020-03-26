Everybody Was Kung Flu Fighting!

It was only a few weeks ago when leftist media talking heads like Don Lemon and many others had no problem calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan Chinese Virus,” so why has it suddenly become politically incorrect to say the virus came from China?

Because the mainstream media has received their marching orders from Beijing to change the narrative and launch yet another disinformation campaign to blame President Trump for being racist.

