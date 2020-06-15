Everyone Gets A Coronavirus Pod at California Gym

A gym in California took social distancing to another level by installing pods for each of its gym members.

Inspire South Bay Fitness in Redondo Beach on Monday introduced clients to new coronavirus protection measures that include temperature checks, mandatory sanitizer stations, a COVID-19 waiver and personalized workout spaces inside makeshift pods.

Far from being air-tight, sterilized units, the pods are actually just shower curtains hooked on PVC pipes, but the gym’s owner says this was way more affordable than plexiglass and one of the only ways he’d be able to open.

“It’s been really tough, we weren’t sure if we were gonna [be] able to reopen again,” Inspire owner Peet Sapsin told KTLA. “But because now that we’ve come up with this solution, it’s a lot more affordable and, now, we can reopen back up a little more safer and healthier for our clients.”

Peet gave more insight on the pods in an Instagram post late last month:

“It took us about 3 days to build our pods. We will have our sanitation and social distancing protocols in place when gyms are allowed to reopen. (no official date yet)⁣”

The gym is opening in accordance with state guidance, which gave gyms the go-ahead to operate at limited capacity on Friday.

The makeshift pods are just the tip of the iceberg for the future of social distancing as health experts try to force their so-called “new normal” onto the public.



