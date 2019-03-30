Ex-Assemblywoman Accuses Joe Biden of ‘Blatantly Inappropriate and Unnerving’ Behavior

Former Nevada State Assemblywoman Lucy Flores detailed, in a piece for The Cut, a very awkward and uncomfortable encounter she had with former Vice President Joe Biden in 2014.

Flores was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in Nevada in 2014, and she recounts how Biden came to the state ahead of the election to campaign.

At the event in question, Flores says she felt Biden’s hands on her shoulders:

I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, “I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. There is a Spanish saying, “tragame tierra,” it means, “earth, swallow me whole.” I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me. My name was called and I was never happier to get on stage in front of an audience.

She writes that Biden’s behavior was “blatantly inappropriate and unnerving” and he made her feel “uneasy, gross, and confused.”

