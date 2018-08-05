Ex-Bill Clinton Spokesman: We've Never Had a President 'Incapable of Telling the Truth'

Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart said Sunday that President Trump is the first U.S. president who is “incapable of telling the truth.”

“This has never happened before,” Lockhart, who served under former President Clinton, said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” “We’ve had great presidents, we’ve had terrible presidents, Republicans and Democrats, but we’ve never had anything like this — where we have a president who is incapable of telling the truth.”

Lockhart cited a recent Washington Post report, which found Trump tells an average of 6.5 to 9 false or misleading claims per day, adding that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is “aiding and abetting” Trump’s falsehoods.

