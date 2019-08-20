Ex-Bill Gates Adviser ‘Shocked’ to be Named One of Jeffrey Epstein’s Executors

Image Credits: Paul Morigi/Getty Images.

Jeffrey Epstein named Bill Gates’ former science adviser as one of three executors of his $578 million estate — though the man said he was “shocked” to learn of the news.

Boris Nikolic, a biotech venture capitalist, distanced himself from his inclusion in Epstein’s will, filed Monday in St. Thomas.

Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

“I was not consulted in these matters and I have no intent to fulfill these duties, whatsoever,” Nikolic told Bloomberg in a statement.

Read more


The same media outlets that called for justice after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and subsequent cover-up are attempting to sweep Jeffrey Epstein’s suspicious death under the rug.


Related Articles

Miss Nevada Banned From Entering Miss America Over Her Support For Trump

Miss Nevada Banned From Entering Miss America Over Her Support For Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Leads ALL Democratic Candidates In 2020 Poll

Trump Leads ALL Democratic Candidates In 2020 Poll

U.S. News
Comments

Maxine Waters Asks For Money Back From Homeless Woman on Skid Row

U.S. News
comments

Three More Women Sue Epstein’s Estate Over Alleged Abuse

U.S. News
comments

Barack Obama Barred A Member Of The Israeli Knesset From Visiting US In 2012

U.S. News
comments

Comments