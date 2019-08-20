Ex-Bill Gates Adviser ‘Shocked’ to be Named One of Jeffrey Epstein’s Executors

Jeffrey Epstein named Bill Gates’ former science adviser as one of three executors of his $578 million estate — though the man said he was “shocked” to learn of the news.

Boris Nikolic, a biotech venture capitalist, distanced himself from his inclusion in Epstein’s will, filed Monday in St. Thomas.

“I was not consulted in these matters and I have no intent to fulfill these duties, whatsoever,” Nikolic told Bloomberg in a statement.

Read more



The same media outlets that called for justice after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and subsequent cover-up are attempting to sweep Jeffrey Epstein’s suspicious death under the rug.