Ex-CIA Agent Looks to Kick Donald Trump Off Twitter by Crowdfunding

Image Credits: Colorlines.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

In a move worthy of the former businessman himself, former spy Valerie Plame Wilson is trying to purchase a controlling stake in Twitter so she can ban the US president from the platform – and maybe save the world.

As of Wednesday evening, the crowdfunding initiative by former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson had raised over $27,000 dollars (23,000 euros) – a sliver of the $1 billion goal she had set on August 18 that would be enough to purchase a controlling share of Twitter and ban Donald Trump from his preferred communication tool.

Plame used the hashtags #BuyTwitter and #BanTrump when she launched the initiative on GoFundMe last week.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

'Best Eclipse Ever': President Trump Tweets Meme Showing Him Eclipsing Obama

‘Best Eclipse Ever’: President Trump Tweets Meme Showing Him Eclipsing Obama

Hot News
Comments
WaPo Quietly Settles Age, Race Discrimination Lawsuit

WaPo Quietly Settles Age, Race Discrimination Lawsuit

Hot News
Comments

HYSTERIA: Leftists Triggered By ACLU Tweeting Photo Of A White Baby

Hot News
Comments

This Video Will Get 100 Million Views: Epic Rant

Hot News
Comments

Leftists Are Demon Clowns In A Kindergarten Class

Hot News
Comments

Comments