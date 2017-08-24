Ex-CIA Agent Looks to Kick Donald Trump Off Twitter by Crowdfunding

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

In a move worthy of the former businessman himself, former spy Valerie Plame Wilson is trying to purchase a controlling stake in Twitter so she can ban the US president from the platform – and maybe save the world.

As of Wednesday evening, the crowdfunding initiative by former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson had raised over $27,000 dollars (23,000 euros) – a sliver of the $1 billion goal she had set on August 18 that would be enough to purchase a controlling share of Twitter and ban Donald Trump from his preferred communication tool.

Plame used the hashtags #BuyTwitter and #BanTrump when she launched the initiative on GoFundMe last week.

