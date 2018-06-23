Ex-CIA Chief Calls on WH Cabinet To Revolt Against Trump

Former CIA chief John Brennan on Saturday blasted President Trump for again criticizing the Russia probe as a “witch hunt.”

Brennan, a frequent and harsh critic of the president, responded on Twitter to Trump’s previous tweet highlighting a poll that shows declining support for the special counsel investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

“Your fear of exposure is palpable,” Brennan wrote. “Your desperation even more so. When will those of conscience among your Cabinet, inner circle, and Republican leadership realize that your unprincipled and unethical behavior as well as your incompetence are seriously damaging our Nation.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked the investigation as a “hoax” and “witch hunt.”

His Saturday morning tweet referred to it as a “scam.”

