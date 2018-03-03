Ex-CIA chief: Trump ‘unstable, inept, inexperienced, and also unethical’

Former CIA chief John Brennan on Friday predicted “rough waters ahead,” particularly on international issues, because President Trump is “unstable, inept, inexperienced, and also unethical.”

In an interview with MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Brennan told host Nicole Wallace that the president was “ill prepared” to take on the duties of commander-in-chief, particularly growing military aggression from Russia and North Korea.

“It is no secret to anybody that Donald Trump was very ill prepared and unexperienced in terms of dealing with matters that a head of state needs to deal with, head of government, and I think this is now coming to roost,” Brennan said.

“[O]ur country needs to have confidence that we’re going to be able to deal with Mr. Putin, who is flexing his muscles once again on the military front, that we can deal with North Korea, that we can deal with these issues. And if we have somebody in the Oval Office who is unstable, inept, inexperienced, and also unethical – we really have rough waters ahead.”

